July 6, 2022

SNF DIALOGUES: Social Media and Social Change

July 6, 2022
By The National Herald

LONDON – From Extinction Rebellion to Black Lives Matter, social movements are increasingly harnessing social media to project their calls for action. This event, convened in partnership with the Chatham House, will reflect on the value of social media to social movements and the effects of such digital movements on policymakers. Experts and activists from around the world will explore whether social media is an effective tool or a distraction, the extent to which they could incite social change, and finally if this change has a crucial impact on policy decisions.

The discussion will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation into Greek. If you wish to watch the discussion in Greek, tune in to the Greek web page.

Chatham House has been a source of independent analysis, trusted dialogue and influential ideas for one hundred years. Its mission is to help governments and societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and just world, and to empower the next generation of policymakers.

The Dialogues are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development).

*The opinions expressed by Dialogues participants, whether representing officially institutions and organizations or themselves, are solely their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) or iMEdD. Speakers’ remarks are made freely, without prior guidance or intervention from the team.

