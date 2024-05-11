SNF Dialogues Recap – Beyond Books: How Libraries Can Serve the Public  

Andreas Dracopoulos, SNF Co-President. (PHOTO BY SNF)
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL) in New York was the perfect setting for a discussion on the dynamic role of libraries in civic life, part of a series of open discussions on inclusive civic engagement.
On April 30, the first SNF Dialogues discussion in the US explored the multifaceted role of libraries as cornerstones of democratic societies, and how they transcend their traditional role as repositories of books to actively facilitate community participation and advance civic engagement.
Strengthening civic engagement and civil discourse are core to the mission of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). “In a way we shouldn’t even be talking about civic engagement and civil discourse. We are humans, we are supposed to be engaged and we are supposed to be civil,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos in his remarks at the discussion. “But we have to talk about it. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we should have a dialogue.”
“It is no coincidence that we are starting this conversation in a library. Libraries are more than just book repositories. They are community centers, safe havens during crises, bastions of knowledge and equality, and shining examples of democracy, especially in uncertain times,” said SNF Dialogues Executive Director Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou in her opening remarks.
Dr. Tony W. Marx, President and CEO of the New York Public Library, and Dr. Ares Kalandides, Urban Scholar and Academic Advisor at New York University, Berlin, shared their perspectives during a wide-ranging conversation.
Dr. Tony W. Marx pointed out that part of the value of libraries “is the symbolic power that people experience of being welcome, without any papers, without any credentials, respected, in a space that is majestic.”
Dr. Ares Kalandides emphasized that “as an urban planner, I see libraries as a public space. A public space does not need to be an open space. It can be, but that’s not the idea. The library has two characteristics; it’s open for everybody and it’s free; you don’t have to consume.”
Explore libraries around the world in the latest SNF Dialogues podcast series, “Beyond Books: The Many Lives of Libraries,” hosted by Dr. Ares Kalandides. Launched on the day of the discussion, the four episodes assess how libraries adapt to global shifts in technology and urban life. You can listen to the episodes here.
NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year's – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome.
NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year's – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome.
You can find Greek restaurants just about anywhere in the world, of course – we’re waiting for a South Pole opening – but you’re in luck if you’re in The Philippines because Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar has been in Manila for six years.
MAY 11TH:
On this day in 1771, Laskarina Bouboulina, the Greek naval commander and heroine of the Greek War of Independence of 1821, was born in a prison in Constantinople and was immediately part of a revolutionary family.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In