SNF Dialogues Recap – Beyond Books: How Libraries Can Serve the Public  

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL) in New York was the perfect setting for a discussion on the dynamic role of libraries in civic life, part of a series of open discussions on inclusive civic engagement.

On April 30, the first SNF Dialogues discussion in the US explored the multifaceted role of libraries as cornerstones of democratic societies, and how they transcend their traditional role as repositories of books to actively facilitate community participation and advance civic engagement.

Strengthening civic engagement and civil discourse are core to the mission of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). “In a way we shouldn’t even be talking about civic engagement and civil discourse. We are humans, we are supposed to be engaged and we are supposed to be civil,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos in his remarks at the discussion. “But we have to talk about it. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we should have a dialogue.”

“It is no coincidence that we are starting this conversation in a library. Libraries are more than just book repositories. They are community centers, safe havens during crises, bastions of knowledge and equality, and shining examples of democracy, especially in uncertain times,” said SNF Dialogues Executive Director Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou in her opening remarks.

Dr. Tony W. Marx, President and CEO of the New York Public Library, and Dr. Ares Kalandides, Urban Scholar and Academic Advisor at New York University, Berlin, shared their perspectives during a wide-ranging conversation.

Dr. Tony W. Marx pointed out that part of the value of libraries “is the symbolic power that people experience of being welcome, without any papers, without any credentials, respected, in a space that is majestic.”

Dr. Ares Kalandides emphasized that “as an urban planner, I see libraries as a public space. A public space does not need to be an open space. It can be, but that’s not the idea. The library has two characteristics; it’s open for everybody and it’s free; you don’t have to consume.”

Explore libraries around the world in the latest SNF Dialogues podcast series, “Beyond Books: The Many Lives of Libraries,” hosted by Dr. Ares Kalandides. Launched on the day of the discussion, the four episodes assess how libraries adapt to global shifts in technology and urban life. You can listen to the episodes here .

An animated excerpt of an interview with the creator of a mobile donkey library in Colombia (“Biblioburro”) that was featured in the podcast series was also shown during the discussion.