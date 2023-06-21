x

June 21, 2023

SNF Dialogues on Μental Ηealth: Reconnecting in a Fractured Political Landscape (Video)

June 21, 2023
By The National Herald
SNF DIALOGUES
SNF DIALOGUES

ATHENS – In a world where polarization threatens democracy and mental health, it is vital to bring the intersection of politics, psychology, and personal well-being forward in the public discourse. Can we find innovative solutions to navigate political conflicts and understand the true impact of polarization on mental health?

On the first day of SNF Nostos, SNF Dialogues, in a dynamic collaboration with the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, welcomes distinguished experts in the field and dives into this crucial, thought-provoking topic.

Διάλογοι του ΙΣΝ. Ψυχική Υγεία: Eπανασύνδεση στο κατακερματισμένο πολιτικό τοπίο from ΙΣΝ ΔΙΑΛΟΓΟΙ – SNF DIALOGUES on Vimeo.

The SNF Dialogues are curated and moderated by iMEdD Managing Director, SNF Dialogues Executive Director, and journalist Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou, and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development).

SOURCE: SNF

