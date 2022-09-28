SNF Dialogues: Modern Political Values, Ancient Drama (Video)

Society

ATHENS – In today’s environment of omnipresent polarization, when even the most fundamental values of democracy are being called into question, ancient drama retains its power to catalyze reflection and discussion on political culture, SNF says.

In addition to their historical value, the tragedies and comedies left to us by ancient authors enduringly evoke—with every reading or performance—values and principles that are surprisingly relevant, universal, and fundamental.

What gives them this power? And can ancient plays help us reestablish the foundational principles that define us as citizens?

SNF Dialogues is opening a discussion about the resonant political and social messages ancient authors have bequeathed to us and asking whether they can lead us, even today, to catharsis.

The Dialogues are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development)

Source: SNF