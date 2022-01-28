x

January 28, 2022

SNF Dialogues: Manifestations of Violence

January 28, 2022
By The National Herald

ATHENS – On Wednesday, January 26, SNF Dialogues held its first webcast of the new year at snfdialogues.org, focusing on a worrying global trend: the increasing prevalence of violence. Uncertainty, fear, social isolation, and anxiety stemming from the destabilizing effects of the pandemic have led to an increase in violent behavior worldwide. It can invade a home, taking both verbal and physical forms, and can permeate a community as a whole. Is violence innate to human nature and therefore to some extent inevitable, or are its present manifestations a product of the extreme conditions we are experiencing? And if something fundamental has shifted during the past two years of isolation, making us more complacent about violent attitudes and acts, what solutions are there to usher in greater peace and safety at home and in society at large? These were some of the questions that were discussed at this 50th SNF Dialogues event.

Participants in the discussion were:
• Eric Klinenberg, Professor of Social Sciences at New York University
• Alex Piquero, Chair, Department of Sociology & Criminology and Arts and Sciences Distinguished Scholar, University of Miami

Kiki Petroulaki, Psychologist, Ph.D., President of the European Anti-Violence Network,  shared insights on domestic violence through a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast during the live event.

Read highlights from the event and watch the full video at snfdialogues.org

The Dialogues are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development).

*The opinions expressed by Dialogues participants, whether representing officially institutions and organizations or themselves, are solely their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) or iMEdD. Speakers’ remarks are made freely, without prior guidance or intervention from the team.

The National Herald

