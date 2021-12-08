x

December 8, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Science

SNF Dialogues: History Will Show

December 8, 2021
By The National Herald
SNF-Dialogues
SNF-Dialogues

ATHENS – Anxiety and fear, polarization and doubt. As 2021 draws to a close, journalist and SNF Dialogues Executive Director Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou meets with Maria Efthymiou, Professor of History and Archaeology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) for a discussion about the past and future of a society in transition globally.

A pandemic that caused societies around the world to lose their footing—and the modicum of comfort offered by looking at current events in context of the fullness of a history that’s always rhyming—will be the focus of the SNF Dialogues discussion held on Wednesday, December 15 at 18:30 (EET) at snfdialogues.org. How can familiarity with history help us interpret the present, move away from polarizing and divisive language, and better manage the opportunity and responsibility of our own freedom?

Watch the next live Dialogues webcast, History will Show and register at snfdialogues.org

The Dialogues are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development).

*The opinions expressed by Dialogues participants, whether representing officially institutions and organizations or themselves, are solely their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) or iMEdD. Speakers’ remarks are made freely, without prior guidance or intervention from the team.

RELATED

Health
WHO: Weekly COVID Cases Dip in Europe After Weeks of Gains

GENEVA — The World Health Organization's European region has recorded a slight drop in both COVID-19 cases and deaths last week after facing a string of weekly increases.

Science
Study Can’t Confirm Lab Results for Many Cancer Experiments
Science
Pfizer Says COVID Booster Offers Protection against Omicron

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – It's no surprise to anyone who lives in Athens or has walked around the city and see cars parked even on sidewalks, at bus stops and so many block ramps for the disabled it's finally drawn the attention of government officials.

Politics

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party's end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.

General News

Running the Mykonos Café & Bakery in Millbury, MA is a family affair that takes especially hard work because husband Chris Andrianopoulos owns A&D Pizzeria and Pub right across the street.

Church

United States

Video

A Creative Reboot for the Greek National Opera

ATHENS - Continuing with its trademark artistic vibrancy and drawing inspiration from the rejuvenating power of nature, the Greek National Opera (GNO) returns with a rich artistic program for 2022, including major world premieres and collaborations with renowned artists from Greece and beyond.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings