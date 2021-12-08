SNF Dialogues: History Will Show

Science

ATHENS – Anxiety and fear, polarization and doubt. As 2021 draws to a close, journalist and SNF Dialogues Executive Director Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou meets with Maria Efthymiou, Professor of History and Archaeology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) for a discussion about the past and future of a society in transition globally.

A pandemic that caused societies around the world to lose their footing—and the modicum of comfort offered by looking at current events in context of the fullness of a history that’s always rhyming—will be the focus of the SNF Dialogues discussion held on Wednesday, December 15 at 18:30 (EET) at snfdialogues.org. How can familiarity with history help us interpret the present, move away from polarizing and divisive language, and better manage the opportunity and responsibility of our own freedom?

The Dialogues are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou and are held through journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development).

