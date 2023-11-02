x

November 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

United States

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by The Rockefeller University

November 2, 2023
By The National Herald
OMO - rockefeller-award
SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos with leading scientists from The Rockefeller University after receiving the Enlightened Philanthropy Award. From left: Barry Coller, M.D.; Charles Rice, Ph.D. and Nobel Prize laureate; Michel Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D.; Cori Bargmann, Ph.D.; Andreas Dracopoulos; Richard Lifton, M.D., Ph.D. - (Photo credit: Scott Rudd Events)

NEW YORK – At a recent event with the theme ‘Accelerating Discoveries in a Golden Age of Biomedicine’ at New York’s Rockefeller University, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos received Rockefeller’s 2023 Enlightened Philanthropy Award. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke in recognition of Dracopoulos’ award, offering a perspective from their long friendship on the impact of Andreas’s philanthropic leadership.

The event also featured a panel with leading Rockefeller University scientists – Nobel laureate Charles Rice, immunologist Michel Nussenzweig, Rockefeller Hospital physician-in-chief Barry Coller, neurobiologist Cori Bargmann, and Rockefeller President Richard Lifton – who discussed recent advances in biomedicine and areas in which they foresee forthcoming breakthroughs. There was consensus that they are optimistic for greater understanding of neurodegenerative diseases and the development of new treatments for them.

The event included a panel with some of the Rockefeller University’s leading scientists. From left: Richard Lifton, M.D., Ph.D., Cori Bargmann, Ph.D., Barry Coller, M.D., Michel Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., Charles Rice, Ph. D. and Nobel Prize laureate. (Photo credit: Scott Rudd Events)

Excerpts from Dracopoulos’ speech follow:

“Distinguished guests, Thank you for being here this evening, celebrating with us the wonder of science! Thank you Dr. Lifton for your kind introduction, and thank you Rick for your warm remarks and most importantly for our friendship going back 35 years and for introducing me to this amazing institution, Rockefeller University!

Former New York City Mayor Micheal Bloomberg offers a few words in recognition of Andreas’s award. (Photo credit: Scott Rubb Events)

“Thank you to the Board of Rockefeller University for bestowing this honor. Sorry, but there are quite a few more thank yous that I really have to share with you. Thank you to my late great-uncle Stavros Niarchos who fully endowed our Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and gave us this amazing opportunity to try and do good… partnering with our close to 3,000 grantees, in more than 130 countries around the globe, committing $3.7 billion and hopefully contributing to making this crazy, but at the same time beautiful, world of ours a bit of a better place for all. Thank you to my past and to my current SNF colleagues without whom I again would not be here this evening.

“David Rockefeller and Stavros Niarchos were great friends and business partners, and both firmly believed in ‘doing well and doing good’, and they both proved to be very successful in both, both while alive and through their legacies continuing after their passing away…

“In its more than 120 years history, Rockefeller, has had 26 Nobel Prize winners (if Rockefeller were a country, on its own it would rank 9 th in the world in the overall table of winners), with 70 laboratories, a great in-house hospital, interdisciplinary collaboration, a community of more than 2,000 faculty, students, postdoc fellows, technicians, clinicians, and administrative personnel, who all work day-in, day-out to carry out Rockefeller’s motto for the benefit of humanity at large…

“We live in complicated and difficult times indeed, and at times it feels like we are self-commoditizing our own humanity. And all of us at SNF are so appreciative of the possibilities we have through philanthropy to engage in transformational collaborative projects, whether focusing on providing the best possible care for the patient who is sick and needs to be healed, or providing support where mutual understanding needs to be reestablished when circumstances beyond the control of most of us leads to a breakdown in civic life and social cohesion. Yes, each one of us, in whatever role we each have in this world of ours, has to find ways to work together, to the best of each one’s ability, to alleviate pain all around…

“Let us all join Rockefeller’s ‘Dedication to Discovery’ journey and thank you again for the honor and for your presence here this evening.

Read Andreas’ remarks

Dracopoulos, who is a Trustee of The Rockefeller University, is a supporter of Rockefeller outreach and community engagement programs that promote STEM learning for young people, focus on community health priorities, and more.

Under Dracopoulos’ leadership, SNF has partnered with Rockefeller on a variety of initiatives designed to boost scientific research with the potential to improve human life. The SNF Institute for Global Infectious Disease Research, directed by Dr. Rice and co-directed by Drs. Nussenzweig and Coller, seeks to combat emerging and established pathogens by closing gaps between disciplines, between research and application, and between scientists and the public. The SNF Institute grew out of SNF’s support for Rockefeller’s COVID-19 research early in the pandemic.

Rockefeller’s physical infrastructure has also been transformed in collaboration with SNF, with two acres of state-of-the-art facilities added in 2019 with the opening of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation-David Rockefeller River Campus. The partnership between the two institutions stretches back more than two decades, when SNF made grants toward Rockefeller’s Women & Science Initiative.

Source: SNF

RELATED

Politics
NYC Mayor Adams’ Chief Fundraiser’s Home Raided by FBI

NEW YORK - In a startling revelation, a report by The New York Times (NYT) disclosed that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents carried out a search at the Brooklyn residence of Mayor Eric Adams's prime fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, today.

Culture
Prometheus Project Foundation and HAP Collaborate to Create Diner Documentary
General News
Greek Diner Owner Shows Support for Israel, Receives Backlash & Community Support

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.