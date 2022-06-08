x

June 8, 2022

SNF Agora Institute to Hold Symposium on Civic Health in Athens

June 8, 2022
By The National Herald
imagegen
imagegen

ATHENS – Your health depends on your government’s choices, but if you live in a democracy, its health also depends on your choices.

Recognizing the myriad ways in which health—from the individual to the planetary level—and democracy are intertwined, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University is bringing together researchers, politicians, and health practitioners who can offer practical steps forward for more robust civic health.

The event will take place on June 22 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens and will be livestreamed online. Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s digital minister for social change who is known for her work encouraging citizens to take an active role in helping the government respond to civic issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, will deliver the keynote address. In this same spirit, the event will conclude with an audience Q & A to catalyze discussion on how active citizenship can help improve health for all.

The symposium immediately precedes the 2022 edition of SNF Nostos, the Foundation’s annual summer event free and open to all taking place on June 23 and 24, which this year has an essential focus on health.

Source: snf.org

