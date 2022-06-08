SNF Agora Institute to Hold Symposium on Civic Health in Athens

Recognizing the myriad ways in which health—from the individual to the planetary level—and democracy are intertwined, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University is bringing together researchers, politicians, and health practitioners who can offer practical steps forward for more robust civic health.

The event will take place on June 22 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens and will be livestreamed online. Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s digital minister for social change who is known for her work encouraging citizens to take an active role in helping the government respond to civic issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, will deliver the keynote address. In this same spirit, the event will conclude with an audience Q & A to catalyze discussion on how active citizenship can help improve health for all.