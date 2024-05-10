‘Smokin’ Joe’ Biden: President Seeks Black Votes through Substances

Columnists

Politicians promising favors ahead of an election is nothing new. It’s part of what gives politicians a bad name. To believe that politicians – even presidents – always act magnanimously, consistently placing the country’s interests above their own even if it means losing re-election, is delusional.

Granted, some elected officials are indeed self-sacrificing. But Donald Trump’s not one of them, as many of the former president’s bashers – deranged ones or otherwise – will readily agree. What they should also acknowledge, though, is that Joe Biden isn’t either.

The Democrats are in a tizzy because Trump – whom they swear is a white supremacist – is polling better among young voters, of color or otherwise, than his Republican predecessors going all the way back to Ronald Reagan.

I feel bad for my politically homeless Democrat friends, some of whom don’t yet realize their party has kicked them to the curb. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for instance, is running as a classical liberal of the 1960s variety: his policies appeal to both the left (he fights big companies that sacrifice clean air and water for maximizing profits) and the right (he believes in free speech for everyone, not limited to those with whom one agrees). Kennedy’s running for president and, as of this writing, is polling somewhere in the high teens – and that’s with the concerted effort of the Democratic National Committee and their mainstream media messenger boys, who pretend he doesn’t exist. (If you’re keeping score at home, Kennedy still hasn’t been invited to be a guest on Meet the Press.) If this were the Sixties, Kennedy would be tied with or leading Biden, but the latter’s the Democrats’ candidate of choice because he has just enough energy to muster a decent State of the Union performance here and there, but not nearly enough to fend off the woke radical left.

However, the yungins aren’t paying attention; ones who know about Kennedy favor him by large margins, and among those who think Biden and Trump are the only ones in the race, a surprisingly large number favor Trump. And blacks and Latinos aren’t buying it either.

So, let’s take a look at what Biden is proposing to win back those wayward whippersnappers. First, he’s reneged on his pledge to ban menthol cigarettes, the tobacco product of choice for many young persons of color, particularly African-Americans. The argument is that flavored cigarettes tend to be more addictive, so the rationale is to ban them in order to better protect Americans’ health. I don’t know how true that is and I’m not necessarily convinced it rises to the level of justifying government intervention in private business (they’re menthol cigarettes, not heroin), but I do know that it’s a cheap tactic to gain votes. If anyone has a different explanation for Biden’s change of heart other than “I’m more interested in your vote right now than in your health,” by all means, please share it with the rest of us.

But Biden’s not done there. Another policy flip is that he’ll relax restrictions on marijuana. Why stop courting young Americans at tobacco when you can throw in weed? After all, in many cases those are two separate demographics, and if Biden wants to make a comeback with America’s youth, he might as well cast a wide net to enable users of more than one type of rolled smoked substance.

Also, don’t forget, Biden’s already ignored the Supreme Court ruling prohibiting him from canceling student loan debt. You heard it right, recent grads, your debt’s been shifted to the taxpayers, thanks to your kindly Uncle Joe.

To re-emphasize, Biden is not the first politician to cater to voting blocs essential to winning an election and he won’t be the last. Republicans, of course, will seize the opportunity to showcase Biden’s sheer lack of integrity, while purporting that every one of their party’s presidents – from Trump all the way back to the 19th century – have been altruistic heroes worthy of having their likenesses chiseled on the side of a mountain. But at least voters ought to realize the truth, if they already haven’t: neither Trump or Biden is a beacon of morality. Neither is worthy of being a role model for children. Moms and dads don’t tell their kids: “I want you to grow up to be just like him.” As the citizens of the world’s foremost superpower, one whose ideals for the most part have long been respected throughout the world, don’t we deserve an eminently decent, principled man or woman to lead us? Of course we do, but we’re not getting one. Nonetheless, if we can’t have that, we shouldn’t pack it in and not vote; there’s still a country to be run.

As I’ve long said and written, I’d prefer that my auto mechanic doesn’t steal from the church collection plate every Sunday. If he does, it’s disgraceful, but the main reason I’m hiring him is not for his values, it’s so he can fix my car.

Notably, there’s a knowledge gap these days between Republicans and Democrats. The former clearly understand that Trump’s no saint, and while they do hold that against him, it’s not enough to sway them for supporting him, because they absolutely prefer him to be the country’s auto mechanic than any viable alternative. Many Democrat voters, though, are under the false impression that Biden’s been a good guy all his life; a straight-shooter who follows the rules, cares about everyday Americans, and is far too upright to get into the mud or let his ego or self-interests override what’s best for the country.

Think about that next time you see a black kid smoking Newports.