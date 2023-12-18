x

Smoke & Honey: Greek, Jewish Soul Food Delight Comes to New Orleans

December 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: Instagram/smokesmokehoneyhoney
Photo: Instagram/smokesmokehoneyhoney

NEW ORLEANS – Greek food has been fused with a lot of other culinary cultures but at Smoke & Honey that will open in New Orleans in January, 2024, customers at the restaurant carved out of a former butcher shop will find a Jewish influence.

No word on whether there’ll be a bagel and lox souvlaki but owner Vassiliki Ellwood Yiagazis is an actor and filmmaker who created Smoke & Honey as a pop-up as a pandemic pivot, said Nola.com.

She’ll be starting with a breakfast and lunch menu for now, dinner seen coming at another point and will feature a Coffee Science satellite shop but the heart of it is drawing on YiaYia cooking skills, be they Greek or Jewish.

The concept draws on her heritage and her upbringing in Greece, on the island of Aegina, just off of Athens, the site noted. “Food is in my blood, it’s one of the greatest joys of my life,” Ellwood Yiagazis said. “My food is Greek and Jewish soul food, grandma’s cooking.”

