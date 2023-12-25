x

December 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

United States

Smoke & Honey: Greek, Jewish Soul Food Delight Comes to New Orleans

December 25, 2023
By The National Herald
smoke & honey
Smoke & Honey will open in New Orleans in January 2024. (Photo: Instagram/smokesmokehoneyhoney

NEW ORLEANS – Greek food has been fused with a lot of other culinary cultures but at Smoke & Honey that will open in New Orleans in January 2024, customers at the restaurant carved out of a former butcher shop will find a Jewish influence.

No word on whether there’ll be a bagel and lox souvlaki but owner Vassiliki Ellwood Yiagazis is an actor and filmmaker who created Smoke & Honey in pop-up form as a pandemic pivot, said Nola.com.

She’ll be starting with a breakfast and lunch menu for now, dinner seen coming at another point, and will feature a Coffee Science satellite shop – but the heart of it is drawing on Yiayia cooking skills, be they Greek or Jewish.

The concept draws on her heritage and her upbringing in Greece, on the island of Aegina, just off of Athens, the site noted. “Food is in my blood, it’s one of the greatest joys of my life,” Ellwood Yiagazis said. “My food is Greek and Jewish soul food, grandma’s cooking.”

RELATED

United States
Philo4Thought Hosts Annual Holiday Mentoring Brunch at Skinos NYC

NEW YORK – Philo4Thought shared its best wishes for a happy, healthy holiday season and a prosperous 2024 and invited everyone to the annual Holiday Mentoring Brunch at Skinos NYC on Saturday, January 6, 1 PM.

Associations
AGAPW Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Excellence Tuition Scholarships
United States
The Saint Demetrios Sunday School Christmas Pageant in Upper Darby, PA

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - You can’t tell by the booming business in cafes and coffee shops and bustling streets with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten but Greeks aren’t as happy as most everyone else in other European Union countries.

ATHENS - A group calling itself the Armed Proletarian Justice said it planted an explosive device near a Greek riot police headquarters by the Zografou University campus that was discovered and defused on Dec.

NICOSIA - The construction of the cable section of the first leg of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel interconnection (the Crete-Cyprus interconnection) began with the order Nexans got from Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), responsible for the project, to 'reserve' the necessary slot for the production of cables and to start relevant procedures.

MIAMI — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will not play in Philadelphia's Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.