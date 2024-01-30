Smart City Monitoring Center Revolutionizes Urban Life in Greece

Society

TRIKALA – The first Smart City Monitoring Center in Greece, comprising specially trained personnel called Datagers, has been established and is operated by DOTSOFT AE and e-trikala AE. The Smart City Operations Center serves as the brain of a modern and digital city, integrating and connecting information and processes from various systems. The center is located and operates at the “GiSeMi HUB” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub of the Municipality of Trikala.

Datagers are specialized data experts responsible for ensuring the efficient functioning of the smart city; they are data managers. Datagers are the first in Greece and the Balkans to offer application operations and management services specifically for smart cities.

DOTSOFT AE began developing its own smart city data management and utilization platform in 2015. Today, more than forty (40) Greek cities utilize it daily. The vision, from the outset, was to develop a solution based on modern technologies that would operate within the unique environment of Greek municipalities, understanding the challenges faced by these organizations.

Currently, it has implemented over 40 “live” applications and productive projects with the SmartisCity platform, offering specialized smart city applications that improve the city’s operations, as well as the quality of life for residents and visitors. The services offered by the Smart City Operations Center include remote operation of municipal smart city applications with technical support from a specialized team, without municipal staff. Additionally, services include monitoring of data (analysis, review, reports) from the applications in real-time and the management of emergency alerts generated by application events. Furthermore, a telephone service center is in operation for communication with citizens.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Odysseas Raptis, Director of e-trikala, emphasizes that the “GiSeMi HUB” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub of the Municipality of Trikala is a joint initiative of the Municipality of Trikala and e-Trikala A.E., aiming to promote new innovative business ideas that provide solutions to the challenges and problems faced by modern cities. Specifically, it has the capability to host groups of young individuals with innovative business ideas who wish to develop them into startups, startups looking to improve their operational functions, as well as companies seeking to expand or diversify their activities.

Additionally, the GiSeMi HUB serves as a knowledge diffusion accelerator, aiming to create a new development hub of regional significance for the dissemination of technology generated within the academic community, research centers/institutes, and productive entities.