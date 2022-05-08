x

May 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Slippery South American Drug Cartels Going Bananas in Greece

May 8, 2022
By The National Herald
bananas
Bananas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Lydia Siori)

ATHENS – Greece is becoming a hub for South American drug gangs to use as a conduit to move drugs and they’re becoming even more inventive and creative about it, including using bananas to hide their stashes.

Officials found 654 kilograms (1442 pounds) of cocaine worth an estimated 200 million euros ($210.80) in a banana shipment from Ecuador on April 29 that was the second big seizure of its kind this year, said Kathimerini.

That supported intelligence indicating that Latin American cartels are using Greece as a gateway for their drugs – with local help – the paper said, although it wasn’t indicated how the Greek underworld was involved.

The shipment was intercepted at the port of Calabria on its way to Thessaloniki, though sources say the Italian inspection was not connected to a Greek-American operation unfolding at the Piraeus cargo terminal at the same time, the report added.

At the Greek port, which is operated by the Chinese management company COSCO, a joint team of drug enforcement agents spent more than two weeks examining dozens of containers destined for Piraeus and Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.

Earlier in the year, authorities in Thessaloniki had seized 100 kilos (220.46 pounds) of cocaine in a similarly packed shipment of bananas from Ecuador destined for a company in northern Greece. No word what the brand name was.

RELATED

Society
Εarthquake Jolts Arkalohori Village on Crete

HERAKLION, CRETE- A light earthquake shook the regional unit of Heraklion, Crete on Sunday afternoon.

Politics
N.Ireland Parties Urged to Work Together after Sinn Fein Win
Politics
Tsipras: Government’s Measures Delayed and Insufficient

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: Greece is Stronger Than Ever at All Levels (Video)

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis closing on Sunday the 14th Congress of his ruling New Democracy (ND) said that "these three last days was an opportunity to meet again and this meeting was for me a great boost of joy and optimism.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings