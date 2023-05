Tourism

ATHENS – Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s Minister of Tourism, reports a remarkable 52.8% surge in air passenger traffic in Q1, with new markets driving higher revenue. The latest data on passenger traffic at Greek airports for the first quarter of 2023 certifies exceptional performance and excellent prospects for the ongoing tourist season. According to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), 6,877,069 foreign and domestic passengers passed through the airports from January to March.

This figure represents an impressive increase of 52.8% compared to the same period in 2022 and a 2.9% rise compared to the first quarter of 2019. Citing the CAA’s data, Vassilis Kikilias, tweeted, “New markets are driving more revenue to the Greek economy.”