Sky Express to Fly to Milan Five Days a Week as of Oct. 26

Travel

MILAN – Sky Express will begin direct flights to and from the International Airport of Malpensa near Milan as of Wednesday (Oct. 26), it said on Monday.

The schedule provides for five flights a week, and turns Italy into the only European country where Sky Express flies to two cities throughout the year. The company said it will also increase its flights to/from Rome, to daily.

Expanding the schedule will offer customers a “green” and low-cost choice, while it will also allow more access to the islands for Italian passengers, officials of the Athens-based airline and the Milan airport said.