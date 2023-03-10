SKY Express Offers Free Transportation for Athens-Thessaloniki Students

Society

ATHENS – SKY Express in collaboration with TEXAN Environmental Management announced on Friday that it will offer free transportation for students travelling between Athens and Thessaloniki, from today Friday, March 10, until Friday, March 31.

Therefore, another route exclusively for students of public and private universities in Athens and Thessaloniki is added to the company’s flight schedule every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in a humanitarian move, a few days after the train crash in Tempi.

“The entire SKY express family demonstrates that we are constantly listening to the needs of our young people and their families and respond to them in a direct and practical way. Through this initiative we hope to facilitate the new generation of our country, but also to inspire them with vision and optimism to lay the foundations for a better future,” Ioannis Grylos, president of the IOGR Group (SKY Express is a member of the IOGR Group), stated.