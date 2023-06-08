x

June 8, 2023

SKY Express: Forecasts for 4.5 Mln Passengers in 2023

June 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Sky Express plane (Source: skyexpress.gr)

ATHENS – “[The year] 2022 was a milestone for SKY express and Greek tourism that exceeded all expectations,” the head of the General Commercial Directorate, Gerasimos Skaltsas, said during a SKY express event marking the start of the summer season.

Skaltsas said that the company had an excellent performance in first quarter of 2023 and, based on the pre-bookings for the summer, this looks likely to exceed expectations.

SKY express will offer a total of 3.8 million seats, compared to 3.2 million in 2022 (an increase of 17%) and only 1.3 million in 2019 (+200%).

The airline estimated that it will reach 4.5 million passengers this year from 3.5 million last year, in approximately 54,000 flights, to at least 65 destinations, from 50,000 flights and 56 destinations in 2022 (32,500 flights and 30 destinations in 2019). In summer, passenger traffic is seen rising 14%, to 2.33 million passengers, from 1.91 million last year.

As far as investments are concerned, the company recently received the second Airbus A321neo, totaling 23 aircraft.

Regarding the possibility of its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, executives of the company’s management stated that it is something they are considering, however, at the present stage, the main priority is the further development of SKY express.

