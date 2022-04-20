Skrekas Meets Members of US Congress Energy and Commerce Committee

Politics

ATHENS – Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas met members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee of the U.S. Congress, led by the Committee chair, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. He was accompanied by members of Congress Fred Upton, Yvette D. Clarke, Jerry McNerney, Robert E. Latta, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Lizzie Fletcher and the U.S. Ambassador in Athens, Geoffrey Pyatt.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, with Secretary General for Energy and Mineral Raw Materials Alexandra Sdoukou attending.

The environment ministry said they discussed the new state of affairs in the global economy and energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the measures that the government is taking to offset the increase in the cost of energy.

Skrekas briefed them on the government’s plan for ensuring an adequate energy supply if the natural gas supply from Russia is interrupted and the increase in the capacity of the Revithoussa Liquified Natural Gas terminal and other strategic infrastructure for the country’s energy security, such as new regasification units in Alexandroupolis and Corinth, the IGB natural gas pipeline and the electricity interconnection with Egypt, Cyprus and Israel.

He also outlined the plans for the country’s energy transition to renewable energy sources, saying that the goal was to cover 70 pct of domestic consumption of electricity via RES by 2030. Skrekas said that the installed power of RES units will exceed 20 GW by the end of the decade, while there were plans to build energy storage capacity of at least 3 GW for this reason.

He also referred to plans that will help achieve national targets, such as an energy upgrade of the buildings, promoting e-mobility and the decarbonisation of the islands, as well as targets for reducing carbon emissions that will be included in the first national climate bill that is to be tabled in parliament soon.

Skrekas expressed his belief that the green energy transition will be accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Europe strives to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels and due to the lower cost of power from renewables.