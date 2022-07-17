Skrekas: Green Τransition Ιs the Govt’s Firm Target

Politics

ATHENS – Εnvironment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on the occasion of the imminent tenders for new units of Renewable Energy Sources and on the upgrading of the target for participation of the RES to the energy balance in 2030 stated to Athens -Macedonian News Agency on Sunday that “only in 2022 we have saved over half a billion euros because the increase of the energy production of the RES allowed us to import less natural gas in comparison with the previous years”.

“The government’s firm target is the Green Transition which we are implementing despite the unprecedented difficulties provoked by the economic war that Russia has declared to Europe and consequently to Greece. We have already quadrupled the RES installments in the last three years with a double result. Firstly, we gave a boost to the change of the energy production mixture in favour of the environment and secondly, we achieved substantial savings for the citizens. We believe in this policy that leads to Greece’s energy independence, we are implementing it and we will continue to implement it with determination”, Skrekas said.