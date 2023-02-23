Skrekas: Greece First in the EU in Terms of Photovoltaics Participation in the Energy Mix

Politics

ATHENS – “In 2022 Greece won first place among European countries in terms of the participation of photovoltaics in the energy mix, second place in the world in terms of attracting investments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and eighth place as regards the total participation of RES in the energy mix. In 2019 the country recorded 11 TWh from RES, while in 2022 it reached 20 TWh,” Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday at an annual event of the Renewable Energy Sources Operator & Guarantees of Origin (DAPEEP), in the presence of government officials and representatives of the energy market.

In fact, he underlined that DAPEEP, through the subsidies granted by the Energy Transition Fund, of which it is the manager, “amidst an unprecedented energy crisis managed to keep Greek society – households and professionals – upright, in a fast, efficient and flexible way”.

In particular, according to Skrekas, and based on the forecasts of the new National Plan for Energy and Climate, “the goal is that by 2030, 80% of electricity consumption in Greece will come from RES.” We have already reached 42% and by 2026 we will reach 66%. We have very ambitious goals that we can all achieve together,” he said.

Skrekas stressed that twice as many RES were installed in one year than the total of the 2015-2018 four-year period “and this is not accidental, but a matter of work and strategy.”

“We are focused on how to achieve the best result at the lowest cost for the benefit of consumers,” he stated.