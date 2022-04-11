x

April 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Economy

Skrekas: Deeper and Stronger Energy Cooperation with Israel and Cyprus

April 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΝ Κ. ΣΚΡΕΚΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΣΤΗΡΙΞΗΣ ΝΟΙΚΟΚΥΡΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΚΡΙΣΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The repercussions of the international crisis on the energy market, the progress in building new infrastructure to increase energy security in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects for supplying Europe with natural gas from the region’s reserves were discussed in Jerusalem on Monday, at a trilateral meeting of the energy ministers of Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas held talks with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts, Karine Elharrar and Natasha Pilidou, respectively, on the repercussions of the international energy crisis, which has escalated due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The three ministers also talked about the deepening of trilateral strategic cooperation and the flagship projects that being promoted in the region of Eastern Mediterranean, which will boost energy security and contribute to a diversification of energy sources and supply routes, such as the EuroAsia Interconnector linking the Greece, Cyprus and Israel power grids and the EastMed natural gas pipeline.

The possibility of transporting LNG by ship from the Eastern Mediterranean to European markets by taking advantage of the natural gas liquefaction facilities in Egypt was also examined at the meeting.

The ministers further agreed to examine the possibility of an LNG terminal in Cyprus in order to make optimal use of the natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After the meeting, Skrekas stated: “We discussed ways to enhance our strategic cooperation in the energy sector, which is of major importance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is fuelling the severest energy crisis of the last decades. Exploiting the natural gas reserves of Israel and of the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean may significantly contribute to a diversification of energy sources and routes and end European reliance on Russian fossil fuels.”

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 6,926 New COVID Cases on Monday, 72 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 6,926 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, while the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 3,180,556 (daily change +0.

Economy
GNTO Chief: This Tourism Season Will Be Better than Last Year
Society
Greece’s COVID-19 Health Restrictions Eased, But Deaths Remain High

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings