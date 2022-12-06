Skertsos: Today Μarks the Εnd of a Painful Period for the Country

Economy

ATHENS – State Minister Akis Skertsos addressing on Tuesday the Greek Economic Summit 2022 said that today is a very important day as it marks “the end of a painful course for the country, of the humiliating supervision from which we learned so much. The Eurogroup announced that the 12-year supervision has ended.

“Greece becomes an export economy, the companies are in the international markets and this means better perspective for the employees. The companies are investing a lot and even more in the innovation, something that means that the graduates will not need to seek their future abroad” Skertsos said adding that the government invests much in the balance between work and personal time because the country has a demographic problem.

The interception of the brain drain is not a lost bet, Skertsos said adding that the brain drain has been halted in the last years.