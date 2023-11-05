x

November 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Culture

Skeleton Marching Bands and Dancers in Butterfly Skirts Join in Mexico City’s Day of the Dead Parade

November 5, 2023
By Associated Press
Mexico Day of the Dead Parade
Participants take part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY — Thousands of people turned out Saturday to watch Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade as costumed dancers, drummers and floats took a festive turn down the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard all the way to the historic colonial main square.

There were marching bands disguised as skeletons and dancers with skull face paint performing in Indigenous costumes. The smell of traditional resinous copal incense hung heavy over the parade.

A skeleton drum group pounded out a samba-style beat, while blocks away dancers swirled long skirts painted to resemble the wings of monarch butterflies, which traditionally return to spend the winter in Mexico around the time of the Day of the Dead.

In a nod to social change, there was a contingent of drag performers costumed as “Catrinas,” skeletal dames dressed in the height of 1870s fashion.

A child rides on a float during a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Participants take part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

The holiday begins Oct. 31, remembering those who died in accidents. It continues Nov. 1 to recall those who died in childhood and then on Nov. 2 celebrates those who died as adults.

The city also marks the Day of the Dead with a huge altar and holds a procession of colorful, fantastical sculptures known as “alebrijes.”

Such parades were not part of traditional Day of the Dead festivities in most of Mexico, though in the southern state of Oaxaca “muerteadas” celebrations include a similar festive atmosphere.

Participants take part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Participants take part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

The Hollywood-style Day of the Dead parade was adopted in 2016 by Mexico City to mimic a parade invented for the script of the 2015 James Bond movie “Spectre.” In the film, whose opening scenes were shot in Mexico City, Bond chases a villain through crowds of revelers in a parade of people in skeleton outfits and floats.

Once Hollywood dreamed up the spectacle to open the film, and after millions had seen the movie, Mexico dreamed up its own celebration to match it.

Participants take part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Mexico City resident Rocío Morán turned out to see the parade in skull makeup. Morán, who runs a company that measures ratings, wasn’t bothered by the mixing of the old and the new.

“It became fashionable with the James Bond movie, and I think it’s good because it brings economic activity to the city,” Morán said. “I like it. I like progress, I like that tourists are coming to see this.”

“I think that Day of the Dead has always existed,” Morán added. “Now they’re using marketing, they’re visualizing it, they’re making it so the whole world can see it.”

A participant takes part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A participant takes part in a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Spectators take pictures of a James Bond-inspired Day of the Dead Parade going past, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

RELATED

Cinema
Director of New Godzilla Film Pursuing ‘Japanese Spirituality’ of 1954 Original

TOKYO — Godzilla, the nightmarish radiation spewing monster born out of nuclear weapons, has stomped through many movies, including several Hollywood remakes.

Music
Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan Make the Crowd Go Wild at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Culture
Moroccan Archaeologists Unearth New Ruins at Chellah, a Tourism-Friendly Ancient Port Near Rabat

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.