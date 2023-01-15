x

January 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Sixty Million Euros Allocated to Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Cultural Monuments and Sites

January 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ Ν. ΗΜΑΘΙΑΣ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni at the inauguration of the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI

THESSALONIKI – Eastern Macedonia and Thrace will get a total of 60,000,000 euros for the protection and restoration of archaeological monuments and sites, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement on Saturday.

The funding will come through the NSRF 2014-2020 program and the Recovery and Resilience Fund. Another 25,000,000 has already been allocated to 9 projects that are in the implementation stage. The Culture ministry has the supervision of the projects.

Besides the protection of the monuments and site, the funds will support contemporary cultural production and the construction of museums and cultural infrastructure, Mendoni said.

The announcement was made during the announcement on Friday of the region’s development program presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who concluded a two-day tour of the region on Saturday.

Mendoni discussed with Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Region Governor Christos Metios the operation of the Concert Hall in Komotini. The Hall’s activities will be coordinated by the National Opera and its head George Koumentakis, in collaboration with the ministry and NSRF funds received at regional level.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA MP Achtsioglou Criticizes Gov’t over Ex-king’s Death and Funeral

ATHENS - The referendum of 1974 put an end to the question of the type of state Greeks want, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Deputy Effi Achtsioglou said on Saturday, on the former king's funeral.

Politics
Greek Police Finalize Security Plan for Ex-king’s Funeral
Society
Delta to Start Direct US-Greece Flights to Athens as Early as March 11

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Alabama, Tornadoes Rattle Historic Civil Rights Community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.

THESSALONIKI - Eastern Macedonia and Thrace will get a total of 60,000,000 euros for the protection and restoration of archaeological monuments and sites, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement on Saturday.

ATHENS - The referendum of 1974 put an end to the question of the type of state Greeks want, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Deputy Effi Achtsioglou said on Saturday, on the former king's funeral.

VATICAN CITY — The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a "catastrophe" was given a funeral Saturday and hailed by some fellow churchmen at St.

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.