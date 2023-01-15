Sixty Million Euros Allocated to Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Cultural Monuments and Sites

Society

THESSALONIKI – Eastern Macedonia and Thrace will get a total of 60,000,000 euros for the protection and restoration of archaeological monuments and sites, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement on Saturday.

The funding will come through the NSRF 2014-2020 program and the Recovery and Resilience Fund. Another 25,000,000 has already been allocated to 9 projects that are in the implementation stage. The Culture ministry has the supervision of the projects.

Besides the protection of the monuments and site, the funds will support contemporary cultural production and the construction of museums and cultural infrastructure, Mendoni said.

The announcement was made during the announcement on Friday of the region’s development program presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who concluded a two-day tour of the region on Saturday.

Mendoni discussed with Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Region Governor Christos Metios the operation of the Concert Hall in Komotini. The Hall’s activities will be coordinated by the National Opera and its head George Koumentakis, in collaboration with the ministry and NSRF funds received at regional level.