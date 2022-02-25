x

February 25, 2022

Sixth Dead Body Found on “Euroferry Olympia”

February 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the fourth day in a row, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The dead body of a man was found in the second garage of the burnt-out passenger-car ferry “Euroferry Olympia” on Friday, raising the total of confirmed dead to six, while another five people are still missing.

The ship was engulfed in flames that started on the third deck a week ago, while sailing northeast of the island of Ereikoussa on its way from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi. A total of 281 passengers and crew on board were successfully rescued.

EMAK units were on Friday continuing to search the interior of ship, which has been towed to the port of Astakos in Etoloakarnania. Efforts also began on Friday morning to open the ferry’s doors in order to start removing the burnt trucks inside.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

King Otto in Cinemas & Digital Nationwide on March 25th Greek Independence Day

NEW YORK – MPI Media Group on February 25 announced the release of the universally acclaimed hit feature film, King Otto, the story of the miracle triumph of the 2004 Greek National Soccer Team at the European Championships, directed by Christopher André Marks.

