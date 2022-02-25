Sixth Dead Body Found on “Euroferry Olympia”

Society

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the fourth day in a row, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The dead body of a man was found in the second garage of the burnt-out passenger-car ferry “Euroferry Olympia” on Friday, raising the total of confirmed dead to six, while another five people are still missing.

The ship was engulfed in flames that started on the third deck a week ago, while sailing northeast of the island of Ereikoussa on its way from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi. A total of 281 passengers and crew on board were successfully rescued.

EMAK units were on Friday continuing to search the interior of ship, which has been towed to the port of Astakos in Etoloakarnania. Efforts also began on Friday morning to open the ferry’s doors in order to start removing the burnt trucks inside.