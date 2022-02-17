Six Priests on Lesbos Suspended for Refusing COVID-19 Shots

Politics
Greek-American Community Leaders Met with Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion
NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.
“Lesbos Granny” Who Aided Europe-Bound Refugees Dies at 96
ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.
Greece’s New Tilt Toward US Military, Business Presence Costs Russia
ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.