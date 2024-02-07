Six Greeks Make Forbes Billionaires List, None On World’s Wealthiest

Society

ATHENS – The Forbes Billionaires List, a kind of Who’s Who of the 0.1 percent of the world’s richest people, includes six Greeks for 2024 but the wealthiest – at $4 billion – is only at number 905 – Aristotelis Mistakidis.

Known as “Telis,” he stepped down from his role as the Director of Glencore’s copper business at the end of 2018 when Canadian regulators fined and banned him from serving as a director due to compliance violations.

He first became a billionaire in 2011 when Glencore went public, and currently owns more than 3 percent of the company’s stock. In 2021, Mistakidis invested in Greece’s second largest bank, Piraeus Capital

Next, at #1067, with $2.8 billion, is Philip Niarchos, the oldest son of the late shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos, who inherited much of his father’s art collection that was bought in 1957 from actor Edward G. Robinson.

Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, with $2 billion, ranks #1575. He co-founded Motor Oil Hellas, a petroleum company based in Greece, with his late brother in 1970.Vardinoyannis is also reported to be the owner of Vegas Oil and Gas in Egypt. Apart from Motor Oil, the family also invests in shipping, finance and soccer teams.

Then comes Marianna Latsis and Spyros Latsis, descendants of the prominent Latsis family, involved in banking, investments, and aviation. He is son of the late tycoon Yiannis Latsis.

Marianna Latsis, with $1.6 billion inherited the fortune of her late father, Greek shipping tycoon John S. Latsis alongside her siblings John and Margarita who split the fortune in 2019.

At #1823 is Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, the founder of Agrocom Group, whose assets included Russian tobacco firm Donskoy Tabak that he sold for $1.6 billion to Japan Tobacco in March 2018.

Through his Greek company Dimera, he owns a stake in soccer team FC PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece, where he also operates the port.

The list is led by France’s Bernard Arnault and family with $211.8 billion real time net worth. He oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetic brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora and acquired American jeweler Tiffany in 2021.

Second, with $196.8 billion is X owner Elon Musk while Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is third with $191.2 billion, Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg fourth with $160.2 billion and Oracle software owner Larry Ellison fifth with $143 billion.