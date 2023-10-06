Six Billionaire Greeks Make Forbes Top 400 Richest Americans List

General News

They’re fabulously wealthy in their own right but not in the ionosphere of the truly Uber-rich at the top of the Forbes 400 Richest Americans for 2023, which saw six Greek-Americans making the grade.

The cut-off was $2.9 billion or you weren’t even considered so the likes of former NBA legend Michael Jordan – the wealthiest athlete – barely made it as he came in at $3 billion on a list dominated by entrepreneurs, high-tech, real estate and oil.

https://www.forbes.com/forbes-400/

A familiar name was knocked off this year’s list – former president Donald Trump, with he and his family on trial on charges of inflating their wealth to get bank loans and deflating it to pay less in taxes. He fell to $2.6 billion.

After losing a $500 billion in 2022, the nation’s 400 wealthiest people have gained it all back, the magazine said, now worth more than $4.5 trillion.

Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons and making a fortune in private equity, was listed 109th with a worth of $8.1 billion. Gores oversees more than 40 companies with some $47 billion in assets through his Los Angeles-based private equity firm, Platinum Equity.

The Gores family moved from Israel to Michigan when Tom was four. In his youth, he stocked shelves at his father’s small grocery store in Flint.

His brother, Alec, is also a private equity billionaire. Tom and Alec spent their 20s learning the buyout business together before splitting in 1995.

In January 2020, Platinum closed on its largest fund to date, raising a higher-than-expected $10 billion from investors. In 2011 Gores and Platinum bought the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. In August 2015 he purchased Platinum’s stake, giving him 100% of the team’s equity.

Gores bankrolled a new $90 million headquarters and training center for the Pistons. It opened in September 2019.

At 215th was Jim Davis and family, owners of the $4.4 billion Boston running shoe company New Balance that he turned into a giant in the industry after buying a small shoemaking company in 1972 as a running craze began.

New Balance is known for its running shoes but also makes footwear, clothing and equipment for baseball, lacrosse, and soccer as well as lifestyle fashion.

He started working for his father’s restaurants as a “lumper” carrying trays.

At college he studied biology and chemistry, thinking he’d work in medicine, until one of his professors suggested his talent might be in sales.

At 266th was New York’s John Catsimatidis, with $4.3 billion made from oil and real estate and the supermarket chain that him going, now one of the city’s most famous faces and a radio personality.

He also owns oil refinery United Refining in Pennsylvania, which he bought out of bankruptcy, and real estate in New York and beyond. He moved with his family from Greece to New York when he was an infant and grew up in an apartment in Harlem. He worked as a grocery clerk while attending New York University but dropped out to own a piece of the shop where he worked.

Catsimatidis opened his own grocery store in 1969 and had 10 Red Apple stores by age 25 and created the supermarket chain Gristedes.

George Argyros and family were 100 places behind in 366th despite a net worth of $3.1 billion made in real estate. Now 86, he was the owner of the Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team from 1981-89.

The grandson of Greek immigrants, Argyros his way through high school and college in southern California as a paperboy and grocery clerk. He founded the property firm Arnel & Affiliates in southern California in 1968 and is its CEO.

The company owns 5,500 apartments in Orange County, California and nearly 2 million square feet of commercial real estate there. He also served as the U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra from 2001-04.

John Paul DeJoria, the founder of tequila maker Patr?n Spirits Co. and cofounder of hair care company John Paul Mitchell Systems, was listed 379th, while C. Dean Metropoulos, best known for saving the iconic Twinkies and Hostess Brands, was listed 395th.