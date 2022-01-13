Six Arrested at Troubled Greek University Trying to Tear Down Wall

Society

ATHENS – Six students caught destroying a wall inside a building at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB,) that has had repeated violence were arrested in a raid police posted on YouTube.

They were not named but Kathimerini said they were trying to smash through a wall to build a squat for themselves, as has happened at other Greek universities, one in Thessaloniki occupied for decades until recently busted.

Three of the students had prior records but allowed to remain in school although not required to go to class or graduate and frequent university occupations have gone unprosecuted.

The incident came a day after a group of hooded assailants attacked a professor who was giving a lecture in an auditorium, where students came to his defense but police weren’t called.

The professor, who wasn’t named, gave testimony from a hospital where he was being treated and said there were 15 people who covered their faces as well and were in two groups who came in through different entrances to surround him, the paper said.

He was first berated verbally and then punched and kicked in the head, the group said to include women and who didn’t relent in the assault until students, who were also attacked, pushed them away.

Police also collected testimonies from students who were eyewitnesses to the attack, as well as from university staff and will be checking for evidence on security cameras and mobile networks, the report said.

Police officials not named are said to beliee the students are members of anarchist groups and that the attack may have come because of media reports that the professor was being prosecuted for usury and blackmail after complaints made against him by a former colleague at the school.