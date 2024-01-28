x

January 28, 2024

Sinner Rallies from 2 Sets Down to Win the Australian Open Final from Medvedev

January 28, 2024
By Associated Press
Australian Open Tennis
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset.

He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.

For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s 23:40 at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Medvedev lost back-to-back finals here to Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal — after holding a two-set lead — the following year. He won three five-set matches to reach the championship match this time and had two comebacks from two sets down. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — until his five-set comeback win on Sunday.


By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back and forth they went, one-upping the other, two of the greatest to ever play each believing he could will his team to win.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Revelers in Festive Dress Fill Downtown Tampa, Florida, for the Annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest (Vid & Pics)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Revelers clad in pirate finery packed Tampa's waterfront Saturday as a flotilla of boats arrived for the city's annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday referring to the high prices said that "as long as there is problem, we will take measures" in his weekly post on Facebook on the government's work.

CHICAGO (AP) — Legislative efforts in Missouri and Mississippi are attempting to prevent voters from having a say over abortion rights, building on anti-abortion strategies seen in other states, including last year in Ohio.

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — It was President Joe Biden's first big campaign rally of the year, a chance to spotlight the issue of protecting abortion rights.

