Sign of the Times: COVID Masks Not Needed on Greek Transport

ATHENS – It’s almost a moot point with few people in Greece wearing masks anymore as the COVID-19 pandemic is fading faster but a requirement they be used on public transportation has been officially lifted.

That comes almost three years after the Coronavirus hit the world and brought health measures and restrictions in Greece, including wearing masks which now won’t be mandatory except in health centers, rehabilitation centers and by those visiting or working in care homes for older people.

Health measures were pulled back in 2022 ahead of the summer tourism season to entice visitors, a strategy that worked as they arrived in droves and brought in critical revenues.

Gone now, but likely not forgotten for many, are the days of masks everywhere, social distancing, lockdowns, stores and businesses and government offices closed as the nightmare descended hard on the country.