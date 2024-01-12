x

January 12, 2024

Sign Bearing Trump’s Name Removed from Bronx Golf Course as New Management Takes Over

January 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Trump Golf Course Sign
FILE - Patrons play the links as a giant branding sign is displayed with flagstones at Trump Links, at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York, May 4, 2021. The hulking hillside "Trump Links" sign, visible for nearly a decade to motorists passing over the Whitestone Bridge, was removed at a ribbon-cutting Thursday,Jan. 11, 2024, reflecting the couse's new management by Bally's. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York (AP) — On the final day of a civil fraud trial that could strip Donald Trump of his ability to do business in the state he called home for most of his life, New York City officials were taking their own steps to sever ties with the former president by erasing his name from a Bronx golf course.

The hulking hillside “Trump Links” sign, visible for nearly a decade to motorists passing over the Whitestone Bridge, was removed this week ahead of a ribbon-cutting Thursday to unveil the new name of the Ferry Point golf course, Bally Links.

The rebranding came months after the Trump Organization offloaded the operations of the 18-hole public course to Bally’s Corporation, a gaming and entertainment company hoping to build a casino in New York.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mayor Eric Adams described the lease takeover as a major upgrade for the Bronx. “This day is about so much more than the changing of a sign,” he said.

Following the Jan. 6th insurrection, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio moved to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization, which had been managing the course since 2015, arguing that Trump’s incitement of rioters had given the city legal authority to do so. A state judge rejected that argument.

In this photo provided by the Office of the Mayor of New York, Mayor Eric Adams, third left, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony and sign unveiling of Bally Links, formerly Trump Links, at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office via AP)

In September, the Trump Organization sold the operating rights to Bally’s for $60 million. The terms of the lease were first disclosed in November during the civil fraud trial delving into the ex-president’s finances and the family business’ dealings.

Under questioning, the former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. said the family company had incurred “a lot of costs” managing the course. He said he wasn’t sure if they turned a profit.

That trial came to a close on Thursday, with a decision expected by the end of the month.

The former president changed his legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2019.


By JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

