Sifnos Tops Conde Nast List as Most Photogenic Destination

Travel

ATHENS – The island of Sifnos topped the list with the ten most photogenic destinations of the world, according to the Spanish edition of Conde Nast Traveler, the largest travel magazine worldwide https://www.traveler.es/galerias/mejores-destinos-mundo-para-rescatar-tu-polaroid

Sifnos, the Greek Cycladic island in the Aegean Sea https://www.instagram.com/visitsifnosisland/ came first with the Church of the Seven Martyrs, the idyllic landscapes, the Castle, the numerous churches and the picturesque villages that charm all the travellers that visit the island of Apollo every year, the writer of the article Alberto Piernas Medina says.

Second was Morocco followed by Valencia, Portugal and its lakes, France, the Canary islands, Mexico, London and the verdant regions of Italy.