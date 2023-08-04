Shots Fired in Athens Midday, Following Robbery

Society

The bank branch in Kolonos where an attempted robbery took place, Tuesday, August 1. Police pursued the alleged perpetrator, who was injured by police gunfire at the intersection of Palamidiou and Lenorman streets. (Photo: Vasilis Rempapis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A suspect was injured by a police bullet during a pursuit and an incident that occurred after an armed robbery at a bank in Athens. According to information provided by the police, at 11:14 AM on August 2 there was an alert from the Panic Button pressed by an employee of a branch of the National Bank of Greece located at 19 Achilleos Street in Kolonos. It seems that a man seized an unknown amount of money from the cash registers, but during his escape, an employee pressed the alarm button, and officers from a special unit and the Immediate Action Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

Police officers located the perpetrator at the intersection of Lenorman and Palamidiou streets, not far from the scene of the robbery. There, according to the police, the man threatened the officers with a knife, prompting one of them to fire his service weapon, injuring the suspect in the abdominal area. The injured individual was transported to the Evangelismos hospital in Athens Center.

An investigation into the case is being conducted by the Athens Security Sub-Directorate for Crimes against Life and Property.

Later, the circumstances under which the police officer shot the robbery suspect in Kolonos were reported by Greek Police Headquarters in an announcement, highlighting that the officer, along with another colleague, were under attack and were acting in self-defense.

The text of the announcement follows: “Early this morning, in a bank branch in the Omonia area, the Panic Button was activated by a bank employee during an ongoing robbery. A police officer, off-duty at the time, was outside the establishment during the robbery and, together with the bank’s security director, followed the suspect on foot as he exited the establishment with an amount of stolen money, simultaneously informing the Immediate Action Center. Officers from the DIAS unit arrived promptly, along with a patrol from the Immediate Action Unit. The suspect, who was found in possession of the stolen money, attempted to injure two police officers with a sharp object. One of the officers, defending himself, used his service weapon, injuring the suspect. An ambulance was passing by the area, which was commandeered by the police to transport the suspect, who was taken to Evangelismos General Hospital.

The Homicide and Property Crimes Division is conducting an investigation.”

According to information that has been released, the injured person is a foreigner, approximately 40 years old, and underwent surgery today in the abdominal area.

Police detectives, under orders from prosecutors, are collecting evidence, such as video footage from the area and testimonies from eyewitnesses, which will be included in the case file being formed for the incident.

However, an eyewitness described the dramatic moments of the bloody pursuit to the media. He heard the police officers telling the suspect to halt, but he continued to run, and then two gunshots were heard, and nothing else could be discerned.

“The police officer was telling him to stop, but he didn’t stop and continued forward. From there, I heard the two gunshots and nothing else,” the witness said. According to the witness, the suspect “struck the patrol car and got up and continued towards Lenorman street.”

(Material from ANA-MPA and in.gr was used in this report)