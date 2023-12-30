x

December 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, See What Stores Are Open and Closed

December 30, 2023
By Associated Press
New Years Stores
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping this New Year’s Day, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines — give or take some fresh resolutions.

If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. While more businesses typically stay open on New Year’s Day compared to Christmas Day, a handful of chains still cut back on hours or shut their doors to commemorate the holiday. Some also close up shop early for New Year’s Eve.

Operations can vary on location. When in doubt, call ahead or check hours of stores in your neighborhood online.

Here’s a rundown of major store hours and which businesses are open and closed in the U.S. this New Year’s Day.

IS WALMART OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Walmart is open with normal hours on New Year’s Day.

IS TARGET OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Target is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Day.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on New Year’s Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year’s, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours. You can call ahead or double check local hours online.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Walgreens will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. It’s best to check ahead online.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Many Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours can vary — with the coffee company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

WHAT OTHER STORES ARE OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
Here’s a list of other grocery, convenience and retail chains that are open on New Year’s Day:

1. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

2. Home Depot: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. IKEA: Stores are open with regular hours.

4. Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open, but most pharmacies will be closed.

5. Kroger: Stores will be open with regular hours.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy’s: Stores are open with regular hours, which may vary by location.

8. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

9. Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours.

10. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

11. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

12. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on New Year’s Day), but some locations’ hours can vary.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?
In addition to Costco, here are some other stores that close their doors for New Year’s Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

3. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.


By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer

RELATED

Politics
Retirements Could Tip Control of the House Majority. It’s Republicans Who Have the Early Edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A chaotic year for the House is coming to a close with more Democrats than Republicans deciding to leave the chamber, a disparity that could have major ramifications in next year's elections.

Society
What Does Watch Night Mean for Black Americans Today? It Dates Back to the Emancipation Proclamation
Politics
Trump’s Dominance in GOP Frustrates Some in Iowa Eager for a Competitive Campaign

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

The Air Force Said Its Nuclear Missile Capsules Were Safe. But Toxins Lurked, Documents Show

WASHINGTON (AP) — A large pool of dark liquid festering on the floor.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What a difference a month makes for James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A chaotic year for the House is coming to a close with more Democrats than Republicans deciding to leave the chamber, a disparity that could have major ramifications in next year's elections.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court on Saturday ordered house arrest for former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is being investigated for possible corruption.

LONDON (AP) — Eurostar services to and from London were canceled Saturday after a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded, disrupting festive travel plans.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.