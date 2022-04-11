x

Shopping Hours for Greek Easter Week

April 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Two young women wearing face mask to protect from the spread of coronavirus, walk with their bicycles on Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Shopping hours for retail stores during Greek Orthodox Easter Week were anounced on Monday.

– Sunday (April 17) shops will be open from 11:00 to 20:00

– Holy Monday (April 18) through Holy Thursday (April 21): 09:00-21:00

– Good Friday (April 22): 13:00-21:00

– Holy Saturday (April 23): 09:00-20:00

On Easter Sunday (April 24) and Easter Monday (April 25) all shops will be closed.

