May 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Shootout in the Leftist Lifeboats: Varoufakis Assails SYRIZA, Tsipras

May 9, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Greece's former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Greece's former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – He was Greece’s Finance Minister for SYRIZA before being bounced by then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and now MeRA25 party leader Yanis Varoufakis said he has no intention of being a second banana again.

The combative Varoufakis, who had opposed austerity measures that Tsipras agreed to in 2015 – after first vowing to reject them – said he wouldn’t bring his tiny party of six lawmakers in the 300-member Parliament into a coalition led by SYRIZA if that’s needed to form a government after May 21 elections.

Varoufakis formed his splinter group in 2018 where it has been essentially irrelevant in Parliament and without a voice and he has remained largely silent in the years since apart from speaking out on occasion.

“We have come to the conclusion that an understanding cannot be reached when SYRIZA’s leadership says ‘come after Sunday,’ meaning that they may give us a ministry,” Varoufakis told SKAI TV.

“Well, we’re not interested. We didn’t create MeRA25 to become Mr. Tsipras’ minister,” he added, indicating that at any rate Tsipras hasn’t reached out to him about joining a government.

“Alexis Tsipras has been talking about cooperation between SYRIZA, PASOK and MeRA25 for the past two years. If they want to work with us, they need to talk to us,” he said, taking another shot at his former boss.

Tsipras forced out Varoufakis after Greece’s European lenders, putting up an 86-billion euro ($94.43 billion) third bailout, said that they couldn’t work with the then-finance chief because he opposed the attached austerity measures.

Polls show the ruling New Democracy will finish first in the elections but with not enough seats in Parliament to form a government and some speculation has focused on the idea of a Leftist government that would be led by SYRIZA and possibly include the PASOK-KINAL Socialists and MeRA25.

That dilemma is seen bringing a second round of elections on July 2 that provide a sliding scale of 20-50 seats in Parliament for the first-place finisher and a bigger likelihood of a single-party government which is what Prime Minister and New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

