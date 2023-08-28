x

August 28, 2023

Shooting Incident Near Astoria Park

August 28, 2023
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK – A new incident of criminal activity took place during peak traffic hours near Astoria Park in the Borough of Queens, NY, prompting the police to seek answers without having gathered definitive information about the identity of the perpetrator.

According to Queens Post, the incident occurred at approximately 8:20 PM last Thursday, August 24, when officers from the 114th Police Precinct responded to a call regarding a shooting incident at the address 19-11 22nd Road. This incident resulted in the injury of a young man.

According to a Police spokesperson, the victim is a 21-year-old male who, while walking in the area, heard gunshots. He realized a little later that he was the target of the gunfire and had been wounded in the lower back.

An ambulance was immediately called, and the victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. His life is not in danger, and he avoided more serious harm.

On the other hand, it is presumed that the Police are tasked with finding a mysterious and unknown perpetrator. No physical description of the perpetrator is available, nor is it clear from which location the shots were fired toward the victim.

Furthermore, one of the questions the authorities need to address is whether the shooting was ‘blind’ or targeted. In other words, whether the 21-year-old may have personally known the perpetrator and was the intended target, or if the incident was directed at another person – or was a random attack.

It is being considered whether the victim might have been at the wrong place at the wrong time and was hit by a stray bullet.

 

(Material from the Queens Post was used in this report)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

