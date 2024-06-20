x

June 20, 2024

Shooting in Philadelphia Wounds 7 People, Police Say

June 20, 2024
By Associated Press
Police say seven people have been wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday evening. (YOUTUBE/AP)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia.

The victims include a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 31-year-old woman shot in the hand, a 23-year-old man shot in the buttock, and two women — ages 47 and 29 — who were shot in the thigh, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl was being treated for two graze wounds, police said. An 18-year-old female victim was also wounded in the shooting, according to authorities.

All of the victims were in stable condition, police said.

Investigators were still working to gather additional details. Police said no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

