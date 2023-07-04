x

July 4, 2023

Shooting After Local Festival Leaves Three Dead and Right Injured in Texas

July 4, 2023
By Associated Press
Texas-Shooting
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Forth Worth, Texas. Authorities say gunfire erupted following a local festival in the Como neighborhood in the city's southwest. (WFAA via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood on the city’s southwest side, just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Police said shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds of people. Responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one pronounced dead at the scene. Other victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

ComoFest is the Independence Day celebration for Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, a historically Black community. In 2021, a shooting at the celebration wounded eight.

