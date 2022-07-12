Shoot-Out in Thessaloniki University Courtyard, One Injured

Society

THESSALONIKI – Still waiting deployment of campus cops, trouble brewed again at Thessaloniki’s troubled Aristotle University where there was gunfire between rival gangs who squared off in an inner square, one wounded said police.

An investigation, said Kathimerini, found that a group of 15-17 people entered the campus through a side entrance and once inside found a 23-year-old and the shooting started. He was shot in the legs while sitting with a friend.

Officers who arrived at the scene found five shell casings, a projectile and traces of blood. The victim was described in reports as an ethnic Greek from Georgia, who had recently been released from jail where he served a sentence for robberies, while he has been linked to drug dealing.

He was transferred to Gennimatas Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Police officers initially detained eight people who were later released as they had no connection to the crime, the report said.

The campus is notorious for clashes between anarchists and riot police and ferocious resistance to the idea of campus police, who can’t be put on campuses until there’s a ruling from the country’s data privacy authority over information that would be collected on ID cards from turnstiles to be set up.