Shocking Video Shows Greek Teen Girl Beaten Viciously at High School

ATHENS – A spate of teen violence in Greece in schools has continued with gang assault by girls on a lone girl at a high school, a video showing the victim attacked while others, including boys, stood around and watched without intervening.

It was reported by Proto Thema, the video put out on social media, showing the girl who was attacked repeatedly punched and kicked and her hair pulled, no indication why there weren’t any teachers outside the school where it happened.

The incident occurred at a high school in the western suburb of Peristeri and ended only when a man stepped in but showed it was on the verge of reigniting. The victim was said to be 14 and the perpetrators 13, 14, and 16, no names given.

The video showed the three girls throwing the victim to the ground and beating her furiously, while she tries to defend herself. A dozen students of similar age watched and cheered.

The three attackers were arrested while another person who took the video and put it out on social media was reportedly being sought by the police, the incident said to have been over a shirt.

“Right now I fear for my child’s life too… since they got to this point they can’t do anything worse. We are talking about dangerous children here. For an insignificant reason…some students act as leaders in the school,” the victim’s father said.

“I took her to the hospital after she was beaten. She had a headache from the blows to the head, and some abrasions on her body. After we went to the police, she received threatening messages implying that they would finish her off,” he also then said.

Recently, six minors were arrested for attacking and stealing from junior high schoolers in the town of Elefsina, the European Union’s Cultural Capital for 2023, the defendants aged 14-17, the victims there for a school outing.

Authorities have been trying to deal with more cases of teen violence and assaults in schools and with eight 16-year-olds arrested for firebombing a school, incident said to be getting out of control.