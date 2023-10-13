x

October 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Worldwide

Shocking Eyewitness Account from Greek Expatriate in Southern Israel

October 13, 2023
By Eirini Zachariadis
Ellinas_omogenis_Israel
Terror has spread among thousands of Israeli civilians, including the family of Greek expatriate Makis Levis, due to the Hamas attack on Israel. In the photo, he is seen with his two children. (Photo: Courtesy of Makis Levis)

ATHENS – The numbers of dead and wounded are mounting, as are the assessment of the destruction caused by Hamas’ attack on Israel. Makis Levis, a Greek expatriate living in southern Israel, spoke with The National Herald about the difficult and painful moments experienced by him and his family.

Levis has been residing in Israel for the past 13 years and his testimony about the attack on his children’s grandmother inside her own home is particularly shocking. His wish, as well as the entire family’s, is to be able to return safely to Greece soon.

“Hamas terrorists entered the country. They killed women and children in their homes, in shelters. There are videos showing the brutal violence. They came to kill, to rape, to overthrow the State of Israel. Let’s not forget that in their declaration, they talk about the annihilation of the State of Israel, that’s why [Hamas was]… created. Yesterday (October 7), 7,000 rockets fell in six hours or so. Terrorists entered 22 different settlements… they killed, looted, raped, took hostages… the hostages will be used as a bargaining chip to release high-ranking Hamas terrorists from prison,” Levis told TNH.

He explained that there is a clear government directive to avoid unnecessary movements and for people to stay in shelters or in their homes. “The instructions are to stay locked in the shelter. We have been there since 6:30 on Saturday morning. We are trying with the help of the army to leave from here… we’ll see!”

As the head of the family and father of two children, he was asked if the children understood what is going on: “The children know that we are under attack and ask to go to Greece as we do every time, in every war. They obviously don’t know the details.”

Levis’ description of the attack on a close family member by members of Hamas is particularly disturbing. “The children’s grandmother was in immediate danger. She had taken refuge in the shelter as instructed, and six Hamas terrorists entered her house – fortunately, my children were not there, as they usually aren’t on Saturdays. They left nothing standing. The house is no longer habitable. They tried to get into the shelter to kill her or take her hostage, and fortunately, they didn’t succeed. She was in the shelter for 20 hours, not knowing if she would come out of there standing or lying down. Terrifying situations… you understand that her psychological state is terrible.”

Visibly shaken by the invasion of Hamas men into his mother-in-law’s home, he continued, “fortunately, the children were not there. I don’t know what I would have done.”

Asked about communication difficulties and his plans for returning to Greece given the tragic situation in Israel, Levis mentioned that “there is an operation in progress to get us out of here… Our next stop will be a friend’s house. Thank God, many people offered us accommodation. I hope to be able to bring the children to Greece soon!”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

