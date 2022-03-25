x

March 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Culture

Shipwreck Νear Cape Sounion Ιdentified as the Italian Ship “Taormina”

March 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
2
(Photo via ANA)

ATHENS – A shipwreck that has languished in the waters off Cape Sounion since 1891 has finally been identified as the Italian freighter “Taormina”, fully 130 years after it sank beneath the waves.

“It is one of the rarest shipwrecks,” said researcher Kostas Thoktaridis, speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Friday. “It seems almost unbelievable, how well the mast has been preserved,” he added.

Thoktaridis, who has devoted his life to studying the seas with robotic vehicles, explained how the Taormina, which had set off from Istanbul bound for Piraeus with a consignment of cargo and passengers on board, came to sink as its sailed west of the islet of Patroklos in the early hours of September 11, 1891.

A few hours beforehand, the steamship “Thessalia” had set sail from Piraeus for the island of Syros. Due to poor handling, the two ships ended up on a collision course and the “Thessalia” rammed its prow into the left side of the “Taormina”, fatally breaching its hull.

During the few minutes that the two ships were in contact, 32 members of the crew and 12 of the passengers managed to jump onto the “Thessalia”. The captain of the “Thessalia” then ordered the engines to reverse in order to break free of the other ship. The water rushed into the breach and very quickly filled the Italian vessel, which started to sink fast, dragging 23 passengers and 11 crew down into the depths within 15 minutes of the initial impact.

The only person to swim free of the sinking ship was a fireman that spent five hours clinging to some flotsam until he was picked up by the passing steamship “Makedonia”. Another 16 people were found in a lifeboat lowered from the “Taormina” the following morning, by the schooner “Ambelos” and Captain Dogas, who was awarded a medal for bravery by Italian authorities.

The Greek press of the time was critical of the Italian crew for abandoning ship before helping the passengers, who made up a large proportion of the 34 people killed.

Thoktaridis said the “Taormina” was found at a depth of 107 metres, west of the island of Patroklos, and was in very good condition given the time that has elapsed since it sank, while the damage caused by the collision is still plain to see.

RELATED

Music
“We Will SMASH You”: Dropkick Murphys Feud with Neo-Nazis

BOSTON — The Dropkick Murphys are hitting back against a neo-Nazi group that used one of the rock band's songs in a video posted on social media.

Literature
Haddish Book, “I Curse You With Joy,” Comes Out in November
Cinema
Oscars Diary: A Yak in the Classroom, a Family in Hollywood

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings