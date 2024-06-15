Shellfish vs. Climate Change: A Superfood on the Verge of Extinction

Health

FILE - Visitors look for clams to dig along the beach at Fort Stevens State Park, Feb. 9, 2016, in Warrenton, Ore. (Joshua Bessex/The Astorian via AP, File)

Today, I will talk about a food that I associate with summer, shellfish, as that is their ‘season’ in the Mediterranean. I particularly love fresh mussels brought straight from the sea to my table, which I find in abundance at the local markets in the Municipality of Thermaikos, Thessaloniki, when I visit my parents.

This love of mine seems to be under threat. Climate change has extremely negative impacts on aquatic ecosystems, making more sensitive species, such as mussels, endangered. Many of these are a unique food source – available through aquaculture, as collection from the wild is prohibited – providing an additional incentive for their protection.

Shellfish include mussels, scallops, oysters, and many other species. These marine creatures can be a great source of food, though sometimes a bit expensive if you are far from their production sites. What are the nutritional components that make shellfish stand out?

High-Quality Protein: Shellfish are an excellent source of protein, which can repair muscles that need maintenance.

Shellfish are an excellent source of protein, which can repair muscles that need maintenance. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Mussels and oysters are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting brain function.

Mussels and oysters are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting brain function. Minerals: Shellfish are rich in iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. Oysters are particularly high in zinc, while crabs and lobsters are rich in selenium. Zinc is crucial for the immune system and wound healing, while selenium supports thyroid function and acts as an antioxidant.

Shellfish are rich in iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. Oysters are particularly high in zinc, while crabs and lobsters are rich in selenium. Zinc is crucial for the immune system and wound healing, while selenium supports thyroid function and acts as an antioxidant. Vitamins: Mussels, in particular, are a unique food as they contain large amounts of B12, which is rare in foods other than red meat and eggs. B12 is essential for nervous system function and blood cell production. Its deficiency is common among vegetarians, those who have had intestinal surgery, and older adults. Additionally, vitamin D is found in many shellfish, supporting the immune system and bone health.

And the best part? Shellfish are a low-fat protein source. A serving of mussels contains only 150 calories and less than 4 grams of fat, while being rich in nutrients. The added value in choosing shellfish like mussels and cockles is their contribution to sustainable development. How do farmed mussels and other shellfish positively impact the economy, environment, and society?

A ‘mussel farm’ requires minimal inputs, such as feed. Mussels filter the water around them, consuming plankton. This process not only gives mussel farms a small environmental footprint but also filters the water, removing excess nutrients. One mussel can filter 20 liters of water each day! Compared to animal farming for protein on land, mussels do not produce carbon dioxide.

Mussel farms also create ecosystems that support biodiversity.

There are specific certifications for practices used in mussel farming, so you can look for these when purchasing mussels.

On a socio-economic level, mussel farms support coastal communities. Compared to wild collection, mussel farms have steady production. However, this should be done by alternating ‘varieties’ and introducing ‘wild’ genetic material to tackle threats like climate change and diseases, which can wipe out entire populations overnight. The need for genetic diversity in mussel farming – and agriculture in general – is a significant and serious issue.

To summarize, in their farming areas, mussels are a cost-effective, highly nutritious option.

And here is my favorite recipe for mussels: Mussel Pilaf!

1 cup risotto rice, 1 liter broth, dill, 1 kg mussels in shells, 1 onion, 4 fresh onions.

Clean the mussels well and steam them in 1 cup of water. Once they open, remove them and set them aside in a bowl. Keep the remaining water, and heat it with the broth (keep it hot for the risotto). Sauté the onions and add the rice until it shines. Add the broth gradually, making a risotto. Once the rice is done, add the dill and mussels and cook for one minute. Remove from heat and cover with a towel. Serve hot with lemon juice to taste! Enjoy and have a great summer!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially if you have health issues, are pregnant or under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.