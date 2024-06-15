x

June 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Health

Shellfish vs. Climate Change: A Superfood on the Verge of Extinction

June 15, 2024
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
FDA Warning Shellfish Northwest
FILE - Visitors look for clams to dig along the beach at Fort Stevens State Park, Feb. 9, 2016, in Warrenton, Ore. (Joshua Bessex/The Astorian via AP, File)

Today, I will talk about a food that I associate with summer, shellfish, as that is their ‘season’ in the Mediterranean. I particularly love fresh mussels brought straight from the sea to my table, which I find in abundance at the local markets in the Municipality of Thermaikos, Thessaloniki, when I visit my parents.

This love of mine seems to be under threat. Climate change has extremely negative impacts on aquatic ecosystems, making more sensitive species, such as mussels, endangered. Many of these are a unique food source – available through aquaculture, as collection from the wild is prohibited – providing an additional incentive for their protection.

Shellfish include mussels, scallops, oysters, and many other species. These marine creatures can be a great source of food, though sometimes a bit expensive if you are far from their production sites. What are the nutritional components that make shellfish stand out?

  • High-Quality Protein: Shellfish are an excellent source of protein, which can repair muscles that need maintenance.
  • Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Mussels and oysters are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting brain function.
  • Minerals: Shellfish are rich in iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. Oysters are particularly high in zinc, while crabs and lobsters are rich in selenium. Zinc is crucial for the immune system and wound healing, while selenium supports thyroid function and acts as an antioxidant.
  • Vitamins: Mussels, in particular, are a unique food as they contain large amounts of B12, which is rare in foods other than red meat and eggs. B12 is essential for nervous system function and blood cell production. Its deficiency is common among vegetarians, those who have had intestinal surgery, and older adults. Additionally, vitamin D is found in many shellfish, supporting the immune system and bone health.

And the best part? Shellfish are a low-fat protein source. A serving of mussels contains only 150 calories and less than 4 grams of fat, while being rich in nutrients. The added value in choosing shellfish like mussels and cockles is their contribution to sustainable development. How do farmed mussels and other shellfish positively impact the economy, environment, and society?

A ‘mussel farm’ requires minimal inputs, such as feed. Mussels filter the water around them, consuming plankton. This process not only gives mussel farms a small environmental footprint but also filters the water, removing excess nutrients. One mussel can filter 20 liters of water each day! Compared to animal farming for protein on land, mussels do not produce carbon dioxide.

Mussel farms also create ecosystems that support biodiversity.

There are specific certifications for practices used in mussel farming, so you can look for these when purchasing mussels.

On a socio-economic level, mussel farms support coastal communities. Compared to wild collection, mussel farms have steady production. However, this should be done by alternating ‘varieties’ and introducing ‘wild’ genetic material to tackle threats like climate change and diseases, which can wipe out entire populations overnight. The need for genetic diversity in mussel farming – and agriculture in general – is a significant and serious issue.

To summarize, in their farming areas, mussels are a cost-effective, highly nutritious option.

And here is my favorite recipe for mussels: Mussel Pilaf!

1 cup risotto rice, 1 liter broth, dill, 1 kg mussels in shells, 1 onion, 4 fresh onions.

Clean the mussels well and steam them in 1 cup of water. Once they open, remove them and set them aside in a bowl. Keep the remaining water, and heat it with the broth (keep it hot for the risotto). Sauté the onions and add the rice until it shines. Add the broth gradually, making a risotto. Once the rice is done, add the dill and mussels and cook for one minute. Remove from heat and cover with a towel. Serve hot with lemon juice to taste! Enjoy and have a great summer!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially if you have health issues, are pregnant or under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.

RELATED

Science
Bye Bye, El Nino. Cooler Hurricane-Helping La Nina to Replace the Phenomenon that Adds Heat to Earth

The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone.

Health
Healthy Habits to Focus on Year Round
Health
Nutritional Crisis: Not Just a Third World Problem

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

Today, I will talk about a food that I associate with summer, shellfish, as that is their ‘season’ in the Mediterranean.

THRU AUGUST 4 STOCKBRIDGE, MA – ‘Microcosms: A Solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ by Peter D.

LONDON - A second generation Greek-Cypriot in London, Georgina Hayden has used her heritage to write cookbooks showing off recipes from her homeland and her latest, Greekish, offers everything from Baklava cheesecake to Burnt Butter Eggs and Goat’s Cheese.

The two biggest wastes of time this election year are reminders that Joe Biden’s cognitive skills are in freefall and that Donald Trump’s a convicted felon.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.