Shehed Bakery Launches Amazon Storefront for Customers Across the U.S.A.

Barazuk (left), covered in toasted sesame seeds on one side and garnished with crushed Pistachios on the other. Date kleicha (center), made with dates and cardamom. khfefy (right) No preservatives, no additives, nut-free and sugar-free!

CHICAGO – March 20, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Shehed Bakery is a beloved staple in the Chicago community, and their freshly baked pastries are now available through Amazon. This is excellent news for all their fans across the United States, as many have requested more ways to order Shehed Bakery treats. With the addition of the Amazon store, customers now have more options and added convenience to enjoy these nutritious snacks.

Shehed Bakery is the creation of Iraqi native Asel Abu-Alshaeer, who has been selling authentic Middle Eastern pastries since 2021. It began with one mission: to share the diverse culture of Iraq through family recipes created with nutritious ingredients and stories dedicated to sharing the rich history of Iraq. Since then, Shehed Bakery’s pastries and treats have been enjoyed throughout the years, often selling out at local artisan markets in the Chicago area and on the Shehed Bakery website.

The brand-new Amazon storefront offers many of the most popular Shehed Bakery treats, such as Barazuk (Sesame and Pistachios cookies), Madgooga Energy Bites (Date and Sesame butter balls), and Date Kleicha (Dates and Cardamom cookies), which have been one of their biggest sellers, plus, many more. With the new year in full effect, now is a better time than ever to try the exciting and bold flavors of Shehed Bakery’s pastries and treats.

Founded by food enthusiast Asel Abu-Alshaeer, Shehed Bakery is committed to crafting high-quality snacks that are both delicious and healthy. The bakery uses only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients to create its signature products, which include a variety of sweet and savory treats such as baklava, barazuk, khfefy, and much more. With a focus on promoting health and wellness, Shehed Bakery aims to provide its customers with guilt-free indulgences that are not only delicious but also good for them. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine or just looking for a healthier snack option, Shehed Bakery has something to satisfy your cravings.

