x

March 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Food

Shehed Bakery Launches Amazon Storefront for Customers Across the U.S.A.

March 21, 2023
By Associated Press
AP2567264803873735
Barazuk (left), covered in toasted sesame seeds on one side and garnished with crushed Pistachios on the other. Date kleicha (center), made with dates and cardamom. khfefy (right) No preservatives, no additives, nut-free and sugar-free!

CHICAGO – March 20, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Shehed Bakery is a beloved staple in the Chicago community, and their freshly baked pastries are now available through Amazon. This is excellent news for all their fans across the United States, as many have requested more ways to order Shehed Bakery treats. With the addition of the Amazon store, customers now have more options and added convenience to enjoy these nutritious snacks.

Shehed Bakery is the creation of Iraqi native Asel Abu-Alshaeer, who has been selling authentic Middle Eastern pastries since 2021. It began with one mission: to share the diverse culture of Iraq through family recipes created with nutritious ingredients and stories dedicated to sharing the rich history of Iraq. Since then, Shehed Bakery’s pastries and treats have been enjoyed throughout the years, often selling out at local artisan markets in the Chicago area and on the Shehed Bakery website.

The brand-new Amazon storefront offers many of the most popular Shehed Bakery treats, such as Barazuk (Sesame and Pistachios cookies), Madgooga Energy Bites (Date and Sesame butter balls), and Date Kleicha (Dates and Cardamom cookies), which have been one of their biggest sellers, plus, many more. With the new year in full effect, now is a better time than ever to try the exciting and bold flavors of Shehed Bakery’s pastries and treats.

Founded by food enthusiast Asel Abu-Alshaeer, Shehed Bakery is committed to crafting high-quality snacks that are both delicious and healthy. The bakery uses only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients to create its signature products, which include a variety of sweet and savory treats such as baklava, barazuk, khfefy, and much more. With a focus on promoting health and wellness, Shehed Bakery aims to provide its customers with guilt-free indulgences that are not only delicious but also good for them. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine or just looking for a healthier snack option, Shehed Bakery has something to satisfy your cravings.

Contact Information:
Asel Abu-Alshaeer
Founder
[email protected]

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Shehed Bakery Launches Amazon Storefront for Customers Across the U.S.A.

 

RELATED

Tourism
Their World Was the Oyster: Oldest Pearl Town Found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — Archaeologists said Monday they have found the oldest pearling town in the Persian Gulf on an island off one of the northern sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates.

Tourism
Ski Resorts Are Embracing a New Role: Climate Activist
Food
Gold Distinctions for the Organic Olive Oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in Italy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.