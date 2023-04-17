Sheet Pan Meals Featuring Vegetables to Enjoy

Food

Including a variety of vegetables in everyday meals is a great way to boost your health and immune system throughout the year.

Vegetables and Halloumi

8 ounces halloumi

2 medium summer squash

1 medium red onion, sliced into 1-inch chunks

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Cut the halloumi into 1-inch cubes and place in a rimmed baking sheet. Cut the summer squash in half lengthwise and then cut into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the baking sheet along with the red onion pieces, the crushed garlic, and the 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt, black pepper, and the red pepper flakes. Toss to coat all the vegetables and the cheese and make sure they are spread out in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Roast in the preheated oven, stirring about halfway through the cooking process, until the halloumi is softened and the vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow the vegetables and halloumi to cool for about 5 minutes. Add the chopped mint, stir to combine, and serve immediately with fresh bread.

Chicken with Quinoa and Vegetables

3 large carrots, cut into 1/2-inch rounds

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup sugar snap peas, trimmed and string removed

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 large lemon, zest and juice

1 large clove garlic, crushed

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3/4 cup quinoa

3/4 cup long grain brown rice

2 1/4 plus 1/3 cups water, divided

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt, divided, plus more as needed

1/2 plus 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, plus more as needed

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 ounces feta Dodoni

1/3 cup water

3 medium scallions, thinly sliced

4 red radishes, thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place the carrots rounds on one of the baking sheets, then place the asparagus and sugar snap peas on the second baking sheet.

Place 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a small bowl, then add the finely grated lemon zest, the crushed garlic, and 2 tablespoons of the chopped fresh parsley. Stir to combine and set aside. Reserve the remaining parsley.

Place the quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer, rinse under cool running water, and drain well. Transfer to a medium saucepan and add the brown rice, and 2 1/4 cups of the water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, covered until the quinoa and rice are tender and the water is absorbed, about 25 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons of the oil mixture to the asparagus and sugar snap peas in the sheet pan, season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper, and toss to coat. Spread out in a single layer.

Add about 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil mixture to the carrots, season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the black pepper, and toss to coat. Spread the carrots in a single layer around the baking sheet, leaving space in the middle for the chicken. Place the chicken breasts on the baking sheet, topped with the remaining oil mixture, and season with the remaining salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Roast the chicken and carrots on the lower rack of the oven for about 10 minutes. Place the sheet pan with the asparagus and sugar snap peas on the upper rack of the oven and continue roasting until the vegetables are tender, and an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees F for the chicken about 10-15 minutes more.

To make the dressing, place the feta in a food processor with the freshly squeezed lemon juice from the zested lemon, the remaining 1/3 cup water, and the remaining olive oil and process until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the scallions and the remaining parsley to the dressing and stir to combine.

When the quinoa and rice are cooked, remove from the heat. Fluff the grains with a fork, cover the saucepan again, and set aside for 5 minutes. Slice the cooked chicken thinly.

Taste and season the quinoa and brown rice with salt and black pepper as preferred. Divide between four bowls. Top with the chicken, the cooked vegetables, and the radishes. Top with the dressing and serve immediately.

Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated up to 5 days.