April 12, 2024







She Wanted Police Car Escort: She Got a Hearse

April 12, 2024
Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis
[368539] ΚΑΘΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΙΛΙΟΥ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΓΙΩΝ ΑΝΑΡΓΥΡΩΝ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Seat-in protest outside the Police Station of Agioi Anargyroi, for the murder of the 28-year-old girl, Friday, April 5, 2024 (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

Just before she was stabbed to death outside an Athens police station by her ex-boyfriend after being refused help inside, Kyriaki Griva was told by an operator on a police hotline after asking for a patrol car escort home, “Lady, police cars aren’t taxis.”

A moment later she screamed: “He’s here!” She was stabbed five times and died in the attack and it made no difference she had a male escort with her because there weren’t any police to protect her and the sight of a knife can freeze anyone.

She was 28 and will never see 29 or all the years after that, everything she had and ever would have had was taken away by the killer who wasn’t named because Greek privacy laws forbid it, although names are leaked on occasion. But his picture was shown.

We know her name, but not for long because it will be forgotten, perhaps by the time you get to the end of this plaintive little missive, as people have become inured to tragedy in a world where the news cycle is now in nanoseconds and the attention span short.

What was the name of the man pushed off a ferry boat in Piraeus to his death last summer by a worker who hasn’t been tried yet? It will be a long time given how the Greek injustice system works, a decade or more for some cases, and some judges lazier than sloths.

It comes from a Greek word but the officers on duty inside didn’t exactly have a zetetic mindset when she came in asking for help because her former boyfriend, whom she had accused of rape and harassment, was loitering outside her home.

Presumably after a yawn by whomever she was talking to, and assuming he was awake and not watching TV, Griva was given the bum’s rush because she was just another of hundreds, or thousands, of women treated like dirt and doormats in Greece.

The next day, her father said he went to the station to find out what happened because he was never notified his daughter had been killed right outside, and had to hear the news from a reporter who called asking for a reaction and sure got one.

The New Democracy government had programs in place to try to help victims of domestic violence, those who seek it because many women have become so used to being victims they won’t get help and either don’t leave their abusers or get killed by them.

You’d have thought the #MeToo movement in Greece that put a spotlight on rapists and sex creeps in high places looking for low places, and the attention that came when Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou said she was sexually assaulted by a sailing federation official, Aristeidis Adamopoulos might have made protecting women a priority.

He denied doing anything, of course, and was never prosecuted because the statute of limitations had run out, which it does in Greece for almost everything except not paying back the bank on time after austerity measures cut your pay or you lost your job.

A little disclaimer here about motivation and rage. Many years ago my kid sister called me to say her then-husband had hit her. He got calls from me, my brother and father advising him of his right to stay six feet under for doing that and promptly fled.

Nothing will bring back Griva, nor remove the stench and shame off the bodies of women who have been sexually assaulted, and the government now said it would offer secret shelters for those who want to get away from the cretins who’ve hurt them for life.

Surveillance video footage showed her walking away with the phone in her hand and a male friend next to her before the killer runs up behind, the way cowards do, the attack off camera, and a number of other people were on the sidewalk then, too.

Five officials, including the station commander and operator on the line have been suspended and an investigation is underway into why protocols weren’t followed as women like Griva had been told to go to police stations seeking help.

Let’s hope the probe isn’t being done by the investigators into a refugee shipwreck that drowned hundreds, many of them women and children trapped inside as a Greek Coast Guard vessel watched, or a deadly train wreck that killed 57.

The political opposition shamelessly jumped on Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis under whose direction in a government in 2002 the November 17 terrorist group was dismantled.

They wanted headlines and asked him to resign but unlike other ministers in the government who have been failures, he’s not one of them and unless he was on the sidewalk with a handgun protecting her there’s nothing he could have done.

The man charged with killing Griva – it wasn’t said what went wrong between them – said he didn’t remember doing it although he was able to remember to stop at red lights on his motorcycle while following her and having a knife ready.

He will probably plead insanity and authorities said he was found in his cell after trying to kill himself, so maybe he remembered killing her. But the only real justice in this case would come if he’s handed over to her father.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

