March 1, 2023

Shark Tank Star Daymond John to Keynote 2023 Macricostas Speaker Series at WCSU

March 1, 2023
By TNH Staff
Daymond John
Daymond John (middle) with his fellow "sharks" Mark Cuban (left) and Kevin O'Leary (right) on the set of ABC's hit show, "Shark Tank". (Photo:twitter.com/TheSharkDaymond)

DANBURY, CT. – Daymond John, the famous founder of FUBU, elite brand consultant, Presidential Ambassador and co-star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” is scheduled to visit Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) to be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Macricostas Speaker Series Lecture. WCSU will be hosting a three-day event that will include a celebration of Greek culture and the Macricostas Entrepreneur of the Year award breakfast.

John will give a talk on “Overcoming Adversity” on Thursday, March 30th at the 780-seat Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the Midtown campus at 181 White St. in Danbury.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://wcsutickets.ticketspice.com/daymond-john. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. talk. Tickets are free for current WCSU students, $50 for General Admission, $75 for General Admission + Photo (which includes a professional photo with Daymond John), and $20 for WCSU student General Admission + Photo tickets. All participants must reserve a ticket to attend this special event.

The Macricostas Speaker Series Lecture is made possible by the Macricostas Family Foundation‘s generosity.

