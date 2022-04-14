x

April 14, 2022

Shanghai COVID-19 Lockdown Disrupts Supply Chain to Greece

April 14, 2022
By The National Herald
The port of Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
The port of Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos) cosco

ATHENS – A sudden turnabout in China that saw the major port city of Shanghai locked down over resurging COVID-19 cases is slowing the delivery of products to Greece and further upsetting an already struggling supply chain.

Getting goods shipped around the world had become difficult in 2021 when activity was trying to return after lockdowns in 2020 that closed most non-essential businesses and slowed sea traffic.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also impacting the supplies of wheat and sunflower oil and other commodities, the Shanghai Lockdown has thrown another monkey wrench into the works, noted Kathimerini in a report.

Vassilis Korkidis, Chairman of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the paper that delays in delivery of orders through China are up to 14 days and could become worse if the lockdown is prolonged.

Especially being impacted are clothing and hotel equipment and while there aren’t any shortages the problem is getting them delivered, which could be a problem, the spring tourism season already underway in Greece.

Delays from major suppliers in electrical and electronic appliance deliveries are about a week but a senior official at one of the sector’s leaders, who wasn’t named, told the paper delays in deliveries from smaller suppliers are longer. The closing of major car industries’ plants in Shanghai and other cities in China with lockdowns could mean that new vehicles won’t be deliverd for up to a year, making them old on arrival, although other freight is better off.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

